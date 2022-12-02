This Week in Barça Atlètic: Staying Positive

Barcelona’s youth affiliate came into last Saturday’s meeting with Numancia riding a three-game unbeaten streak which lifted the spirits and brought the confidence back after a tough month of October, and Rafa Márquez delivered on his social media promise of getting this young team back on track.

But the Third Division’s tough, the team is young, and the defense is still a problem. And it was thanks to two early goals by the visitors that Barça Atlètic’s streak came to an end with a 2-1 loss at home.

El resum de la derrota del #BarçaAtlètic al Johan Cruyff Numància per 1-2



Derrota del Barça Atlètic pese al esfuerzo para remontar los dos goles al inicio del partido#ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/XnLlFKAiM2 — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) November 27, 2022

But there’s reason to remain optimistic. For example: the lone goal scored in Saturday’s loss was absolutely sensational, a truly breathtaking passing sequence that ended with a great finish from young phenom Victor Barberà.

́ ̧



No sirvió para empatar el partido, pero fue un golazo marca de la casa#ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/9rgdDYFLRW — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) November 28, 2022

That was a Barça Goal, one of those you see in YouTube clips when you want to reminisce about the glory days under Pep Guardiola. It was a clear example of the progress being made by this young team and young coach, and why there’s a lot more reason to feel confident about this side than last season’s mess under the leadership of Sergi Barjuán.

The Baby Blaugrana are ninth in the table with a healthy 18 points after 13 matches, and are just three points from the promotion playoff places. The defense is a real problem, as only five teams in the division have conceded more than the 17 allowed by Barça. Young teams have bad defenses. It’s normal. There’s still time to improve at the back.

Pablo Torre will play for Atlètic during the World Cup and add a lot of quality to the midfield, and this team should be in good shape as we go into 2023.