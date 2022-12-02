Luis Enrique says Spain were ‘dismantled’ in Japan defeat

Spain boss Luis Enrique made it clear he was not at all happy after seeing his team beaten 2-1 by Japan at World Cup 2022.

La Roja have still progressed to the last 16 of the competition but had to settle for second place in the group behind the Samurai Blue.

Luis Enrique bemoaned his side’s performance after the match.

“I am not happy at all. I never celebrate defeats”, he said. “In football you deserve it or not. Yes we qualified and I would have liked to be top but it was not possible because in five minutes they scored two goals and we were dismantled. “We didn’t have any danger in the first half, but at half time I told them to be cautious because [Japan] didn’t have anything to lose. “But we didn’t have good management, we collapsed and they could have scored two more. Brackets change and many things are different now but I have nothing to celebrate.”

Spain now face Morocco for a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. The Atlas Lions topped their group ahead of Croatia, Belgium and Canada.