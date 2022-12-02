Uruguay exit ends Barcelona’s Araujo soap opera

Barcelona are likely to be breathing a sigh of relief after seeing Uruguay knocked out of the World Cup on Friday.

Diego Alonso’s side beat Ghana 2-0 in their final game but lost out to South Korea on goal difference and ended up finishing third in their group.

The good news from Barcelona’s point of view is that it ends the soap opera regarding defender Ronald Araujo who was called up by Uruguay for the tournament.

Araujo is still on the recovery trail after undergoing surgery in September and there’s been concern from Barcelona that Uruguay were rushing his return.

President Joan Laporta has admitted the club were “very worried” about Araujo, while Uruguay said several times they wouldn’t risk the defender’s health.

The center-back hasn’t featured at the tournament yet and any chance he could play for the national team in Qatar has now gone with Uruguay heading for an early exit.

Barcelona can now concentrate on getting Araujo fully fit and match ready in time for the club’s next game at the end of the month against Espanyol.