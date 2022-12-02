 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Uruguay exit ends Barcelona’s Araujo soap opera

The defender did not feature at the tournament after all

By Gill Clark
/ new
Ghana v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Barcelona are likely to be breathing a sigh of relief after seeing Uruguay knocked out of the World Cup on Friday.

Diego Alonso’s side beat Ghana 2-0 in their final game but lost out to South Korea on goal difference and ended up finishing third in their group.

The good news from Barcelona’s point of view is that it ends the soap opera regarding defender Ronald Araujo who was called up by Uruguay for the tournament.

Ghana v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Araujo is still on the recovery trail after undergoing surgery in September and there’s been concern from Barcelona that Uruguay were rushing his return.

President Joan Laporta has admitted the club were “very worried” about Araujo, while Uruguay said several times they wouldn’t risk the defender’s health.

The center-back hasn’t featured at the tournament yet and any chance he could play for the national team in Qatar has now gone with Uruguay heading for an early exit.

Barcelona can now concentrate on getting Araujo fully fit and match ready in time for the club’s next game at the end of the month against Espanyol.

