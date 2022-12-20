Kante pushing Barcelona for transfer decision - report

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, with the latest update claiming he’s pushing the Catalans for a decision about a transfer.

The Frenchman is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer and could leave on a free transfer, making him a pretty attractive transfer target.

Diario Sport reckon he’d be happy to move to Barcelona and would be willing to sign a pre-contract in January with the Catalans.

There have apparently been negotiations between the two sides, but Barca aren’t yet “100%” decided on whether to go for Kante.

Kante does have other “important offers on the table” and wants an answer so he can decide on his next move.

Barca’s main problem is, of course, financial. The Catalans aren’t sure how much wiggle room they’ll have in the summer which is another reason why they haven’t made a decision on Kante.

Xavi is thought to want to bring in a new midfielder and the club have been linked with several options. Free agents Jorginho and Your Tielemans have also been mentioned as well as Martin Zubimendi and Ruben Neves.