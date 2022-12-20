Barcelona name price for Ez Abde - report

Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to offers for winger Ez Abde in the summer but want at least €20 million for the Morocco international.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barca have decided they are willing to part ways with Abde, mainly because of the attacking options they already have at the Camp Nou.

Abde is on loan at Osasuna this season and Barca would rather cash in on the winger than send him out on loan again in 2022-23.

The Moroccan only cost €2m when he signed for the Catalans which means the club could turn a tidy profit if good offers arrive.

Premier League sides and Bundesliga clubs are thought to be keen on Abde who made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup with Morocco.

The report also claims Barca would look to put a buy-back option into any potential transfer which would allow them to potentially bring him back at some point.