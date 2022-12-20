Xavi gives his verdict on the World Cup final

Barcelona coach Xavi has shared his thoughts on the World Cup final after seeing Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to lift the trophy.

Xavi was clearly delighted to see Lionel Messi achieve his World Cup dream but admitted he did feel sorry for Barcelona’s French duo Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele.

“It has been an extraordinary final for the spectator. I feel bad for Jules and Ousmane, but it was spectacular, one of the best matches I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Argentina really deserved it, they were better at the game, just like Leo. That the best player in history did not have a World Cup was a bit strange. “He now has the World Cup, so all that remains is to congratulate him, because he deserves it. The best had to have a World Cup.” Source | AS

Sunday’s final was a tough one for Dembele and Kounde. Dembele was hauled off in the first half after conceding a penalty that allowed Argentina to take the lead.

The duo will now enjoy some time off before returning to Barcelona for the second half of the season.