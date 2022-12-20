FC Barcelona News: 20 December 2022; Iniesta talks ‘spectacular’ Messi, Araujo hoping to face Espanyol

Preview of the docuseries ‘FC Barcelona, a new era’ | FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s new documentary series premiered on Monday with Xavi and the team in attendance. The series will be available to watch from December 28 on Prime Video.

Ronald Araujo, optimistic about the derby against Espanyol | Sport

Defender Ronald Araujo is optimistic about being fully fit in time for Barcelona’s first game after the World Cup against Espanyol on New Year’s Eve.

Laporta: It’s justice that Messi won the World Cup | Marca

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says it’s “historical justice” that Lionel Messi won the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina.

Andrés Iniesta says Messi’s World Cup was ‘spectacular’ | FC Barcelona

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta visited the club’s training session on Monday where he caught up with his former team and spoke about Lionel Messi’s World Cup win.

Five more players return to training | FC Barcelona

Spain internationals Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Gavi and Ferran Torres were all back in training on Monday after World Cup 2022.

Memphis Depay is given a new chance to shine at Barcelona | Marca

Memphis Depay could get a new chance to shine at Barcelona due to Robert Lewandowski’s three-game ban which will rule him out of the start of 2023.