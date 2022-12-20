Barcelona to pursue Dembele contract extension after World Cup exit - report

Barcelona are reportedly in the midst of pursuing options when it comes to an Ousmane Dembele contract extension. The Blaugrana are keen on locking him up for the foreseeable future as his current deal only runs till 2024.

The last time these two sides went to the negotiating table it didn’t go all that well. Dembele almost left and the only thing the two sides could agree on was a short deal with a low release clause.

The one aspect I don’t really get is the Sport report details that: “At Barça they also believe that it is a good time to strike, because Dembélé might not arouse as much interest in the market now.”

Honestly, this seems like such a poor line of thought. Dembele had perhaps a couple of poor performances at the World Cup under a tactical acumen that wasn’t designed toward his strong suits.

At Barcelona before the World Cup, he was playing out of his mind. If Barca plays chicken with Dembele and his agents yet again, we could be in for a long ride.