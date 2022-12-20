Newcastle United offered Barcelona forward Memphis Depay - report

Newcastle United are reportedly focusing in on a transfer for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. The Dutchman had a solid World Cup after returning from injury and a move away from Barcelona seems to be on the cards.

Despite looking really good for the Netherlands, Depay doesn’t seem to be in Xavi’s short or long-term plans for the club. This most likely means a winter exit for the Dutchman.

Newcastle United were one of several clubs reportedly interested in Depay over the summer, but a deal just wouldn’t come to fruition.

Depay hasn’t seemed to be all that eager to leave for a club in the Premier League, so Newcastle might be forced to flex their oil money to get him to budge.