Barcelona welcome back Frenkie de Jong after World Cup 2022

Frenkie de Jong is the latest player to return to Barcelona training after his exploits at World Cup 2022 with the Netherlands.

The Dutchman was back to work on Tuesday, hot on the heels of Spain players Ferran Torres, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Pedri, and Gavi who were back on Monday.

De Jong returns at a time when rumors about a possible summer move to Manchester United have resurfaced.

The Dutchman’s desire to stay at the club has also been on the agenda, with De Jong spotting talking about his future in the club’s new documentary.

“I see myself playing here for a long time, I don’t care about the rumors about whether I go to another team or stay here,” he explained. “We haven’t talked about that and nobody from the team has told me anything. I don’t think it will happen, honestly, but if it does I would be disappointed.”

After De Jong’s return, Barcelona are now just waiting for Memphis Depay and Raphinha to come back this week.

Xavi will then have his full squad available apart from World Cup finalists Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele who will be the last to return.

Barcelona are gearing up for their first game back after the World Cup against Espanyol on New Year’s Eve.