Xavi talks Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati as Barcelona prepare for La Liga restart

Xavi has given a lengthy interview to Barca TV ahead of the restart of the league season after World Cup 2022.

The Barcelona boss has spoken about various players, his team’s aims, and potential transfers.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on titles

I’m well aware this year we have to win titles and fight for them. I think there is a good team, a really good group of players in the squad that are so strong. We have good signings. In front of goal we have Lewandowski who is an absolutely great player who is bringing the squad to a high level. Everything we have done with the club we have to show now. There’s pressure not just on me, but the players, but mostly for me. I have this responsibility and this challenge.

Xavi on transfers

I said to Mateu that we don’t make too much movement. I’m very happy with the squad. We feel like a family and we have done for a while now. We’ve put together a fantastic group of players. Gerard has left and we don’t know, because of fair play, if we will be able to sign more players but I’m very happy with what we have got. I think we can be very competitive.

Xavi on Gavi and Pedri

I think when I was 20 years old and Andres was 20 years old we weren’t at the level of Gavi and Pedri. They are better than us. They are making a great difference in the first team at Barca, aged just 18 and 20.

Xavi on Ansu Fati

From now on, Ansu will be much more important for us. We have been taking him progressively, but in these six months that he remains he must be very important for the team.

Xavi on Alejandro Balde

He can be at for Barça for the next 15 years. He has spectacular potential. Technical and physical, he has a present and a future.

Xavi on La Liga

LaLiga tops our priorities. We have the [Spanish] Supercopa in January and the Copa del Rey and the Europa League coming up too, but the league marks the season.

If we win LaLiga, for example, it will be a good season. If we only win the Supercopa, we have come up short. We want to win everything, but LaLiga will give the club and the project stability.