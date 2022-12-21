Celtic play down Barcelona links with Josip Juranovic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has responded to rumors of interest in Josip Juranovic and says his club have not had any offers for the right-back.

Barcelona are one of several clubs who have been linked with the defender, following an impressive World Cup campaign with Croatia.

Yet Postecoglou says there have been no offers for the 27-year-old.

“We haven’t had an offer for any player,” he said. “If there’s an issue or if players have things put in front of them about their future, I’m sure they will come and see me, and (chief executive) Michael (Nicholson) will speak to their representatives. “But right now there is nothing. Zero. Zip. Nada. Nothing going on.” Source | The Scotsman

Barcelona are thought to be keen to bring in a new right-back but are not expected to make any moves in January for financial reasons.