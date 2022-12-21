Barcelona defender Jules Kounde reacts to World Cup final defeat

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has sent out a message in the wake of France’s World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

“Sad and disappointed but not defeated. Heads up and off we go. Thank you all for your support throughout this World Cup,” said the summer signing on social media.

Triste et déçu mais pas abattu.

La tête haute et on repart.

— Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) December 20, 2022

Kounde returned from injury for the tournament and featured in six of France’s games in Qatar as the defending champions made it to the final.

However, Les Bleus were denied a second straight title by Argentina who ran out 4-2 winners on penalties after a thrilling game had ended 3-3 after extra-time.

Kounde will now return to Barcelona and it will be interesting to see where he plays in the second half of the campaign after featuring at right-back for France.

The full-back position has been an issue at Barcelona this season, although it had been thought that Kounde would much rather play at center-back.