FC Barcelona News: 21 December 2022; Xavi talks titles, Frenkie de Jong returns

Xavi: ‘The pressure to win trophies is on me, and I accept that’ | FC Barcelona

Xavi has given a new interview and says he knows he is under pressure to deliver trophies in his first full season with the Catalan giants.

Frenkie de Jong back at training | FC Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong reported back for training on Tuesday after playing for the Netherlands at World Cup 2022.

Xavi on the transfer market: I told Mateu not to touch too much | Sport

Xavi has admitted he does not want to see too many changes in his playing squad at Barcelona during the January transfer window.

Barcelona need to reach a deal with Frenkie de Jong... or for him | Sport

Barcelona’s financial situation means the club must reach an agreement to lower Frenkie de Jong’s salary or sell the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona get green light on Marcos Alonso renewal | Football Espana

Barcelona have been given the green light to hand Marcos Alonso a new contract at the Camp Nou. The defender only signed a one-year deal when he arrived in the summer.

Camp Nou to host traditional open-doors training session on January 2 | FC Barcelona

Barcelona will hold its traditional open-doors training session at the Camp Nou on January 2 for the first time in two years due to the pandemic. The players will then visit local hospitals.

Hector Bellerin will stay and Barca’s right-back signing hopes fade | Sport

Hector Bellerin will stay at Barcelona in the January transfer window despite receiving other offers. The club are also unlikely to sign a new right-back this winter.