Memphis and Raphinha return to Barcelona after World Cup 2022

Memphis Depay and Raphinha were back at Barcelona on Wednesday after their exploits at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wednesday was actually a rest day for most of the squad but the duo were back to work and were joined by Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo and Pablo Torre.

Xavi now has all of his players back and preparing for the return of La Liga, apart from World Cup finalists Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele.

Raphinha had something of a nightmare journey back to Barcelona. The Brazilian posted on Instagram about how his plane was delayed and that he lost two bags on his way to Barca.

Barcelona return to action in 10 days’ time against Espanyol which does give Xavi time to work with his players after the World Cup.

The club’s internationals have all enjoyed some time off after the World Cup, while on the plus side there were no new injuries during the tournament in Qatar.

Barcelona restart with a two-point lead over Real Madrid in La Liga and take on Espanyol and Atletico before the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid return to action against Real Valladolid and then travel to Villarreal.