Iniesta doubts he could work with Xavi at Barcelona

Andres Iniesta recently made a trip back to Barcelona to hang out with the club and get some nice photos with Xavi. Afterward, in an interview with Sport, the legend was asked if he could see himself back at Barca working in Xavi in a coaching capacity.

“The cules, I think that what we want is for the team to win, it doesn’t matter if Xavi-Iniesta is there or whatever. No, let’s see, I won’t say it’s impossible but it’s very difficult due to timing, moments and so on,” he explained. “I just want this Barca to win again, to be good, to find the right path that we all like. Regarding myself in the future, we will see what happens, hopefully I can come back to something here.” Iniesta | Source

Iniesta being a coach somewhere would be fascinating. The mild-mannered genius might be a great manager or a complete disaster. Either way, he should give it a go.