Lionel Messi set to extend PSG contract - report

Lionel Messi will extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain for one more year, according to a report from Le Parisien. The Argentine star is coveted by FC Barcelona and Inter Miami, among, presumably, many others.

The news comes just a few days after lifting the FIFA World Cup and winning his second Golden Ball for best player at the tournament. It is said that the agreement was reached during the World Cup, albeit through Messi’s father and agent, Jorge.

When he returns from his celebratory vacation in Argentina, Messi will sit down with the owner and sporting director of PSG to finalize details.

His family is fully settled in Paris and he has been showing his best football after a difficult first season. PSG officials are said to be delighted with him and have been pushing for the extension for months.

Joan Laporta of FC Barcelona has reportedly tried his best to pry Messi back after letting him go. Messi, obviously, has an emotional link with the Catalan club but at the moment they do not have the financial resources to match PSG. Beyond that, he seems happy in Paris and is looking to challenge for the UEFA Champions League again. Finally, the player may not have the best relationship with Laporta. His departure from Barcelona came as a surprise, when he was told repeatedly by the club president that he would stay only for him to tell Messi at the last minute that it was not possible.

For all those reasons, it is said Messi never negotiated with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the report says that he never planned on agreeing a move to the MLS. Instead, he merely listened to proposals from Inter Miami’s owner, David Beckham, out of politeness.

The news has been confirmed by Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.