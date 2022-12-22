Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola has been talking about Lionel Messi after seeing the Argentina international lift the World Cup at the weekend.

Guardiola says that Messi’s victory does not change anything in his eyes as he already knew that the forward was the GOAT.

“Everyone has their opinion, but nobody can doubt he’s there with the greatest of all time,” Guardiola said. “For me, I’ve said many times: he’s the best,” he said. “It’s difficult to understand how a player can complete what he’s done in the past 50 or 70 years. The people who saw Pele or [Alfredo] Di Stefano or Maradona, the people can say ‘my favourite’, but these opinions are sentimental. “On the other side, if he wouldn’t have won the World Cup, the opinion about what he has done for the whole of football and my opinion of how he is as a player wouldn’t change absolutely anything. “But it’s normal that it depends if you win [how] you are evaluated. Of course, for him, it’s the final cherries on his incredible career.”

Messi is currently celebrating his World Cup win back in Argentina, while rumors are already re-emerging back in Spain that Barca will try to bring him back to the Camp Nou.

Diario Sport are reporting that president Joan Laporta plans to get in touch with Messi in the next few days and “will do everything in his power” to bring the GOAT home. Rumors elsewhere, however, suggest Messi is about to renew with PSG.