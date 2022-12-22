 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona rumored to be eyeing Belgian teenager Nicolas Raskin

The midfielder is on the club’s radar, apparently

By Josh Suttr
/ new
Belgium U23 v Netherlands U23 - International Friendly Photo by Joris Verwijst/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly interested in the Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin. The Standard Liege youngster has been catching the eye of some clubs in Europe with his performances, including Barca it seems.

His situation at his club side is pretty poor lately. He made it clear he wasn’t going to sign a new deal and so they moved him down to the youth side.

Situations like this don’t usually resolve themselves, so Barca sees a chance to grab a nice young player on a free transfer this summer if he doesn’t renew.

Club Brugge is probably where he’ll end up, seems like most Belgian stars land there before they move on, but Barca are keeping tabs and may make a move.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes