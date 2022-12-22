Barcelona rumored to be eyeing Belgian teenager Nicolas Raskin

Barcelona are reportedly interested in the Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin. The Standard Liege youngster has been catching the eye of some clubs in Europe with his performances, including Barca it seems.

His situation at his club side is pretty poor lately. He made it clear he wasn’t going to sign a new deal and so they moved him down to the youth side.

Situations like this don’t usually resolve themselves, so Barca sees a chance to grab a nice young player on a free transfer this summer if he doesn’t renew.

Club Brugge is probably where he’ll end up, seems like most Belgian stars land there before they move on, but Barca are keeping tabs and may make a move.