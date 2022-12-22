FC Barcelona News: 22 December 2022: Messi to stay at PSG, Busquets could sign short extension

Memphis and Raphinha return after WC duty | FC Barcelona

Barcelona welcomed back Memphis Depay and Raphinha from the World Cup on Wednesday, as the duo returned to training.

Lionel Messi expected to sign PSG contract extension | Goal

Lionel Messi is expected to sign a new contract extension at PSG and has reached a verbal agreement on a deal, but nothing is official just yet.

Iniesta: It would be spectacular if Messi could say goodbye at Barca | Sport

Andres Iniesta says it would be “spectacular” if Messi could return to Barcelona to say goodbye but admits “it will not be easy to make it happen.”

Laporta: The Super League will be for the clubs what the Bosman Law was for players

Barcelona president Joan Laporta continues to talk up the European Super League and thinks it will be like the Bosman Law for clubs.

Barcelona make decision in pursuit of Man City midfielder | Football Espana

Barcelona have decided not to pursue a move for Ilkay Gundogan, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. The Catalans want a younger option than the 32-year-old.

Sergio Busquets could stay a further six months at Barca | Sport

Barcelona could decide to renew Sergio Busquets’s contract at the club for another six months which would keep him at Campu Nou until the end of 2023.

Joan Laporta will not throw in the Lionel Messi towel | Sport

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has not given up hope of bringing Lionel Messi back home and will do everything he can to make the GOAT’s return happen.