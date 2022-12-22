Barcelona think it will be ‘practically impossible’ to sign Martin Zubimendi - report

Barcelona’s search for a successor to Sergio Busquets doesn’t appear to be going all that well, according to the rumor mill at least.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi seems to have emerged as Barca’s favorite option, but the problem is he has a release clause set at €60 million which is out of the club’s reach.

Relevo are reporting that Real Sociedad will not accept a lower fee and want the payment all in one go, something Barca will simply not be able to do.

The back-up option seems to be Ruben Neves, who has already flirted with Barcelona, and is out of contract at Premier League side Wolves in 2024.

Joan Laporta thinks the Portugal international would be a good signing, but he still has not convinced Xavi which is a bit of a problem.

All of which seems to have led Barca to think about N’Golo Kante instead. The midfielder is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season and could be a good option.