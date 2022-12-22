Ansu Fati reveals how Lionel Messi hug provided ‘added motivation’ to succeed at Barcelona

Ansu Fati was interviewed this week and chatted about the GOAT’s embrace after his first match. Fati details how Lionel Messi was awaiting the group after his first-team debut against Betis in 2019.

“After my debut match against Betis, Leo Messi waited for us in the dressing room to congratulate us on the victory. When I arrived, to my surprise, he took me in his arms!

“The team photographer took a picture of both of them and then Leo put it on his Instagram. With all the followers he has, of course, a lot of people liked the image and he started following me. After that, I got millions of notifications on my phone, he was crazy. I will never forget this gesture, I will be eternally grateful to him for it.

“For a player of his size to do this is something very important to me. I keep the photo preciously at home, forever. I remember Ronaldinho supported him a bit the same way in the early days of him. He did the same thing with me. This was a real source of additional motivation for me.”

Fati | France Football