Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona’s interest in Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed speculation his club are interested in signing Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich.

Pavard is one of a host of defenders to have been linked with Barcelona this season, but it seems the interest is real and the Catalans are keen.

“He is a real option for us. His contract expires in 2024 and he wants to leave,” Laporta said, according to AS.

Pavard can play anywhere along the backline but usually features at right-back, although he has said he prefers playing in the center.

He won the World Cup in 2018 and has gone on to claim a host of titles since moving to Bayern in 2019 from Stuttgart.

Pavard was part of the 2022 World Cup squad but lost his place in the team to Barcelona’s Jules Kounde who played every match after missing the opener against Australia.

There have also been rumors that Pavard caused a few problems in the France camp at the World Cup due to a toxic attitude and allegations that he leaked team news to the press.