Barcelona president Joan Laporta offers update on Sergio Busquets’s future

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered an update on Sergio Busquets’s future and says the club are hoping the captain will stay until the end of the season.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and there’s been speculation he could actually decide to leave in January.

Laporta says that Xavi has told Busquets that he is counting on him for the rest of the campaign, but the club are still waiting for a final decision.

“We want him to stay. Xavi told me he wants him until the end of the season; he is counting on him,” he said. “We will see what Busquets decides, either now or in the summer, on his future. It’s been commented that he has offers from MLS now, but I hope he stays until the end of the season. Whatever decision he takes will be a well-considered one.” Source | ESPN

It’s still not completely clear what Busquets will decide to do next, although the captain did say during the World Cup that he wants his future decided by February.