Ansu Fati tipped to start for Barcelona against Espanyol

Ansu Fati is being tipped to start for Barcelona against Espanyol when the Catalan giants return to action at the end of December.

Xavi is apparently “clear” that the forward will come into the team and play on the left of the attack, as reported by Diario AS.

The Barcelona boss wants to reward Fati and give him some motivation as he will be needed in 2023, particularly with Robert Lewandowski suspended for the team’s first three La Liga matches.

Xavi has said as much in a recent interview with Barca TV.

“From now on, Ansu will be much more important for us,” he said. “We have been taking him progressively, but in these six months that he remains he must be very important for the team.”

Ansu has only made three La Liga starts so far this campaign but does look as though he will get chance to shine in the second half of the campaign.

The thinking is that Xavi will use either Ferran Torres or Memphis Depay in place of Lewandowski with Raphinha taking up the spot on the right wing.

Ousmane Dembele is expected to miss out because he will be handed some rest after reaching the World Cup final with France.