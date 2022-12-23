Barcelona come up with plan for starlet Lamine Yamal for 2023 - report

Barcelona have come up with a plan when it comes to talented youngster Lamine Yamal who is the latest gem to be tipped for stardom at the Camp Nou.

Yamal has been training with the first team this week which has given Xavi a chance to get an update on the teenager’s progress.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barca want to tie down Yamal to a new contract before the end of the season. His agent is Ivan de la Pena and Barca are confident a deal will be done.

Yamal is then expected to join the first team for pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 season, and if he can impress he may get opportunities with the senior squad next season.

Barcelona are aware there are already clubs interested in his services and really don’t want to lose him, particularly when the club are finding it hard to make star signings.

Yamal has long been tipped for success and has even been dubbed the club’s ‘mini Messi’ by none other than Patrick Kluivert.

Comparisons with the GOAT are never helpful but there’s no doubt that Yamal is one to keep an eye on in 2023.