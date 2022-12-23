FC Barcelona News: 23 December 2022: Ansu Fati reveals Real Madrid trial, Laporta talks Messi return

Joan Laporta: ‘We need to win trophies this season’ | FC Barcelona

Joan Laporta says Barcelona need to win trophies after a summer of big spending at the Camp Nou.

Ansu Fati: Before joining Barcelona I had a trial with Real Madrid | Marca

Ansu Fati has revealed he had a trial with Real Madrid before he signed for Barcelona.

Barcelona fear that Memphis will sit tight to leave club for free | Sport

Barcelona fear that Memphis Depay will sit tight at the club in the January transfer window so he can move on a free transfer in the summer.

FC Barcelona 6-0 Rosengard: Wonderful end to the year | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Femeni wrapped up 2022 with an emphatic Champions League win over Rosengard that ensured top spot in their group.

Barça miss out on Andrey Santos, one of the Brazilians they most wanted | Sport

Barcelona are set to miss out on 18-year-old midfielder Andrey Santos who is expected to complete a move to Chelsea imminently.

Laporta: Barcelona can’t create expectations with Messi | Marca

Joan Laporta says he would love to have Lionel Messi back at the club but does not want to raise expectations about a possible return.