WATCH: Ronald Araujo gets soaked in Barcelona training

Barcelona held an open training session on Friday which brought a fair bit of Christmas cheers from the players.

Ronald Araujo drew a few laughs after he was caught unawares by one of the many sprinklers on the pitch.

It certainly got him moving pretty quickly:

Araujo has been training since returning from the World Cup with Uruguay but hasn’t been given medical clearance to play yet. It’s hoped he will be fit for Espanyol on New Year’s Eve but Barca surely won’t take any risks with the center-back.

We were also treated to the sight of a growing bromance between Robert Lewandowski and Gavi. The duo walked onto the training pitch arm in arm and are apparently becoming very good mates.

Cariñosos Lewandowski y Gavi en la salida al entrenamiento. Buena amistad se ha formado entre el delantero y el centrocampista #fcblive pic.twitter.com/loj7UnYTRT — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) December 23, 2022

Xavi once again had a host of young players training with the first team. Lamine Yamal, Chadi Riad, Arnau Casas, Dani Rodríguez and Ángel Alarcón all featured on Friday.