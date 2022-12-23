Barcelona draw CF Intercity in Copa del Rey

Barcelona have been drawn against CF Intercity in Friday’s third round Copa del Rey draw.
The team are based in Alicante and play in the third tier of Spanish football. Intercity faced Barca Atletic at the start of December and drew 0-0 in their league clash.
The third round games will be played on the 3,4 and 5 January 2023, with the exact day of Barca’s clash set to be confirmed later today.
Here’s a look at the draw in full:
CD Ibiza vs Real Betis
Cacereño vs Real Madrid
Intercity vs Barcelona
La Nucia vs Valencia
Logrones vs Real Sociedad
Eldense vs Athletic
Pontevedra vs Real Mallorca
Nastic vs Osasuna
Linares Deportivo vs Sevilla
Ceuta vs Elche
Alves vs Real Valladolid
Levante vs Getafe
Real Oviedo vs Atletico Madrid
Cartagena vs Villarreal
Sporting Gijon vs Rayo Vallecano
Espanyol vs Celta Vigo
All matches are one-off games that will go to extra-time and penalties if required.
