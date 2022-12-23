Barcelona draw CF Intercity in Copa del Rey

Barcelona have been drawn against CF Intercity in Friday’s third round Copa del Rey draw.

The team are based in Alicante and play in the third tier of Spanish football. Intercity faced Barca Atletic at the start of December and drew 0-0 in their league clash.

The third round games will be played on the 3,4 and 5 January 2023, with the exact day of Barca’s clash set to be confirmed later today.

Here’s a look at the draw in full:

CD Ibiza vs Real Betis

Cacereño vs Real Madrid

Intercity vs Barcelona

La Nucia vs Valencia

Logrones vs Real Sociedad

Eldense vs Athletic

Pontevedra vs Real Mallorca

Nastic vs Osasuna

Linares Deportivo vs Sevilla

Ceuta vs Elche

Alves vs Real Valladolid

Levante vs Getafe

Real Oviedo vs Atletico Madrid

Cartagena vs Villarreal

Sporting Gijon vs Rayo Vallecano

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo

All matches are one-off games that will go to extra-time and penalties if required.