Barcelona eager for Jordi Alba to continue next season - report

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba appears to have turned his situation at the club around after a tough start to the season.

Alba found himself out of the team and on the bench, with Alejandro Balde preferred on the left of the defense in the early weeks of the campaign.

The future for Alba wasn’t looking great at the time, with Marcos Alonso also in the squad, and rumors of interest from Inter kept popping up too.

However, Alba did manage to force his way back into the team and Barcelona are now keen for him to continue next season, according to Relevo.

The Catalans have been “very satisfied” with Alba’s attitude and the way he’s worked with Balde, despite the youngster being a real threat to starting spot.

Barca are happy for him to continue and want him to see out his contract, which runs until 2024, but “still don’t know” exactly what Alba is thinking regarding his future.

The left-back said before the World Cup he wants to stay and retire at Barcelona, but he did also admit that if he feels he’s not up to playing at the highest level any more he will go.