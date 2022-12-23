Intercity want Copa del Rey tie against Barcelona to be played at Hercules

Barcelona have been drawn against CF Intercity in the Copa del Rey but it’s not clear yet where the game will be played.

Intercity president Salvador Marti has said the club want to play the match at Hercules rather than the club’s Antonio Solana Stadium which has a capacity of just 2,500.

“From this moment we get down to work to find a facility according to the team that visits us and that can accommodate all those who want to attend this great match,” he said. “The Rico Pérez stadium is the first option. I think if we can play in this facility it would be good for the whole city. “The Cup format is a success. The first time we played the Cup we faced Athletic Club Bilbao and now Barcelona. It is a great day for Intercity that will come out with the intention of competing in the match, although the first thing will be to enjoy it.” Source | Marca

The game will be the first time the two sides have ever faced each other. It’s scheduled to take place on Wednesday 4 January at 9pm CET.