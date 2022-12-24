Pedri hopes Busquets ‘stays a lot longer’ at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has said he’s hoping that Sergio Busquets will continue his career at the club as he loves playing with the captain.

Busquets’s future is in doubt currently as he is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to confirm if he wants to renew.

There has been speculation that Busquets could be set to leave for Inter Miami, but Pedri wants the veteran to stick around a little while longer yet.

“Busquets is a key piece and I’m delighted to play with him,” he told Catalunya Radio. “Sometimes people don’t see his work but, when he’s not there, we notice it. I hope he stays a lot longer at Barcelona.”

Barca president Joan Laporta has said this week that he hopes Busquets will stay and that Xavi has told the captain he is counting on him for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the latest update from the rumor mill has suggested Busquets could sign a short-term deal in the summer that would see him stay until the end of 2023.