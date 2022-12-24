FC Barcelona News: 24 December 2022: Pedri talks Frenkie de Jong, Copa del Rey draw made

Pedri: “De Jong could be a good replacement for Busquets” | Sport

Pedri wants Sergio Busquets to stay on at Barcelona but admits that if he does call time on his career then Frenkie de Jong could be a good replacement.

FC Barcelona to face CF Intercity in the Copa del Rey | FC Barcelona

Barcelona will face CF Intercity in the Copa del Rey. The game will take place on Wednesday 4 January at 9pm CET.

Meunier or Pavard: the two full-backs who could sign for Barcelona | Sport

Barcelona want to sign a new right-back and have Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier and Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard as possible options.

Another day of training | FC Barcelona

Barcelona youngsters Arnau Tenas, Chadi Riad, Arnau Casas, Ángel Alarcón, Dani Rodríguez and Lamine Yamal all joined training on Friday.

Ansu Fati: ‘La Masia was the best option for me’ | FC Barcelona

Ansu Fati has opened up on his career in a new interview with France Football and explained why he opted to move to Barcelona after a trial with Real Madrid.

Bruno Fernandes reveals desire to play alongside Barcelona’s Raphinha again | Goal

Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes has been full of praise for Raphinha and explained why he would love to play alongside the Brazil international again.

Club have ‘first hand information’ on Chelsea star’s injury | Sport Witness

Barcelona are a little alarmed at N’Golo Kante’s latest injury setback but remain keen on signing the Chelsea midfielder on a free transfer.