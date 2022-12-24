Xavi considering calling up Lamine Yamal for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash - report

Barcelona coach Xavi is reportedly “seriously considering” calling up 15-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal for the club’s Copa del Rey clash with Intercity.

Yamal is the latest gem to emerge from La Masia and has been training with the first team this week, along with several other youngsters.

Diario AS report that Xavi has been impressed with the teenager and is given some considerable thought to including him in the squad for the game against Intercity.

The game is to be played on Wednesday 4 January and sees Barca face a team that plays in the third tier of Spanish football.

If Yamal does play in the match he will become the youngest player to debut in the Barcelona first team and smash the current record held by Vicente Martínez since 1941.

Martinez featured for Barcelona at the age of 16 years, 9 months and 7 days, while Yamal is just 15 years and five months currently.