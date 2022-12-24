Barcelona to get Dembele boost ahead of Espanyol clash?

Ousmane Dembele is being tipped to return to Barcelona training ahead of schedule after France’s World Cup exit.

The winger and Jules Kounde have been given some time off after the tournament and are not due back until next Wednesday.

Yet Diario Sport are reporting that Dembele will return on Boxing Day. The Frenchman has had a week off and is now ready to get back into ‘Barca mode.’

If Dembele does come back on Monday then it will allow him to work with the team for several sessions before the game against Espanyol and put him in contention to start.

His availability will surely be a boost for Xavi who needs to change his attack for the match as Robert Lewandowski is suspended.

Xavi does have all of his other attackers fit and available for the match, meaning he has some big decisions to make regarding how he lines up his team.

Ansu Fati is being tipped to start, with Dembele seemingly set to battle for a spot with Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Memphis Depay.