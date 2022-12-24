Barcelona’s Memphis Depay not in talks with Newcastle - report

Memphis Depay keeps on being linked with a move away from Barcelona, with the rumor mill claiming interest from Newcastle.

Indeed there was even a rather interesting report from Mundo Deportivo recently claiming Eddie Howe’s side were willing to offer €20 million for the Dutchman.

Given that Memphis will be free at the end of the season it was a curious one.

The latest update on Memphis comes from Fabrizio Romano who reckons there is nothing going on between the Dutchman and Newcastle - for now at least.

Newcastle are not working to sign Memphis Depay, as things stand. There are no negotiations ongoing with player side or with Barcelona. #NUFC



Memphis future will be decided in January, there's still nothing concrete or advanced - he's focused on Barça. pic.twitter.com/kLq6pFvexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 24, 2022

Memphis is back in training with Barcelona after the World Cup and will be hoping to kick on after a tough start to the campaign. The forward has only made two La Liga appearances this season due to injury and competition for places in attack.

Jordi Cruyff hinted recently that Barca won’t sell Memphis and he’ll be needed, particularly in the early weeks of 2023 when Robert Lewandowski will be missing with a three-match ban.

Memphis does still remain one of the most likely players to leave, if Barca want to offload players in January, but it still would not be a surprise if he was still at the club when the transfer window shuts at the end of next month.