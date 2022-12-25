 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FC Barcelona News: 25 December 2022: Happy Christmas!

A round-up of the latest Barcelona news and rumors

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
FC Barcelona v Pumas - Club Friendly Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Vieira calm over Zaha as Barca and Juve plot free transfer swoop | Evening Standard

Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly both interested in signing Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Man United think Barca are trying to drive up De Jong price | Sport

Man Utd remain interested in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and think that Barcelona are trying to drive up the Dutchman’s price.

Lewandowski’s final suspension appeal fails | Football Espana

Barcelona have failed in a final attempt to overturn Robert Lewandowski’s suspension. The The Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) has upheld the ban.

Barca have six untouchable players, no matter their situation | Sport

Barcelona have six players currently thought of as “untouchable.” They are: Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Robert Lewandowski.

Barça, attentive to the future of the ‘new De Ligt’ | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona are keeping tabs on 17-year-old defender Dean Huijsen who has already been dubbed the ‘new De Ligt.’

Happy Christmas!

