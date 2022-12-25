FC Barcelona News: 25 December 2022: Happy Christmas!

Vieira calm over Zaha as Barca and Juve plot free transfer swoop | Evening Standard
Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly both interested in signing Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Man United think Barca are trying to drive up De Jong price | Sport
Man Utd remain interested in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and think that Barcelona are trying to drive up the Dutchman’s price.
Lewandowski’s final suspension appeal fails | Football Espana
Barcelona have failed in a final attempt to overturn Robert Lewandowski’s suspension. The The Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) has upheld the ban.
Barca have six untouchable players, no matter their situation | Sport
Barcelona have six players currently thought of as “untouchable.” They are: Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Robert Lewandowski.
Barça, attentive to the future of the ‘new De Ligt’ | Mundo Deportivo
Barcelona are keeping tabs on 17-year-old defender Dean Huijsen who has already been dubbed the ‘new De Ligt.’
