Who should Xavi turn to while Lewandowski is suspended for Barcelona?

Barcelona have failed in their attempts to overturn Robert Lewandowski’s three-match ban which means the striker will sit out the next three La Liga games.

It’s a blow for Xavi obviously as Lewandowski is La Liga’s top scorer so far in 2022-23, and the Barca boss must decide who should come in for the striker.

The Barcelona boss basically has three options when it comes to taking Lewandowski’s place in the starting XI: Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and Memphis Depay.

Ansu appears the most likely choice and may just have a point to prove after struggling for game time for club and country this season.

The 20-year-old has three goals and three assists in 14 La Liga games, but only three of those have been a starter.

Memphis Depay is another option and another player who will be keen to stake a claim. The Dutchman barely featured in the first half of the season and has been linked with a move away.

And then there’s Ferran Torres who could also feature in a central role. The Spain international’s finishing has been rightly questioned during his time at Barca, but the team often look more balanced when the former Man City man is in the XI.

So over to you! Who do you think should replace Lewandowski while he is out suspended? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!