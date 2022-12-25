Merry Christmas Xavi! Which player would be the best Christmas present for Barcelona?

It’s Christmas Day which also means it’s time to relax, dream and wonder which player would make the perfect Christmas present for Xavi and Barcelona.

The Catalans spent big in the summer bringing in Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha but more big-money buys look unlikely at the moment.

But if Barcelona did have a money tree who should they go for?

The obvious answer for many fans might well by Lionel Messi. The GOAT has just won the World Cup and so what better way to end his career now than return to Barcelona?

Another option would be to look to the future.

Strikers Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe look the most likely players to take over from Messi as the world’s best player - might they be the perfect Christmas present?

Perhaps a player who shone at the World Cup might be the answer? There were plenty of exciting youngsters at the tournament with stars such as Josko Gvardiol, Jude Bellingham, and Enzo Fernandez now seemingly in big demand.

Who would be on the top of your Christmas list for Barca? Let us know in the comments below!