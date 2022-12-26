34 years since the last game on New Years Eve - FC Barcelona

Barça will be back in action on December 31 with the first game back after the World Cup break. And it is no less than a local derby against Espanyol. Games on New Years Eve are not a normal thing in Spanish football, and this is the first time it has happened to Barça in 34 years, not since 1988.

Lewandowski: 'Every corner you turn, you see how big this club is' - FC Barcelona

The Polish forward discusses the latest Barça news and takes stock of his first few months at the Club during interviews with the Catalan news outlets Sport, Mundo Deportivo and L'Esportiu

Robert Lewandowski names his favourite for 2023 Ballon d'Or - 90min

Robert Lewandowski says Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup win with Argentina has made him the leading favourite for the next Ballon d'Or. In his final World Cup campaign, Messi led the Albiceleste to glory in Qatar, scoring twice in the final before his side beat Kylian Mbappe and France in the penalty shootout.

Chelsea: £72m star now ‘one to watch’ at Stamford Bridge - GMS

Chelsea could become an option for Frenkie de Jong if he decides to leave Barcelona, Fabrizio Romano has informed GiveMeSport. The transfer expert says the Blues wanted the midfielder in the summer but, despite interest from both them and Manchester United, he ended up staying at the Spotify Camp Nou.