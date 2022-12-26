Ter Stegen explains how he regained his form and confidence at Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been talking about his upturn in form and thinks he know exactly when his fortunes started to change for the better.

The stopper has told TV3 that a save he made from Jaume Costa that preserved a victory against Real Mallorca helped him return to his very best form.

“It’s been a spectacular year for me on a personal level and it started with that stop and that’s why I’m sticking with it,” he said. “It marked me the whole year and my goal in terms of personal fitness. “I feel super well and very balanced on a personal level. I feel good, I’m happy. When the team finds itself in difficult situations I like to be there to help.”

Ter Stegen’s save came right at the start of the year. Barca travelled to Mallorca with just 11 first-teamers available, because of injury Covid, and suspension, but ran out 1-0 winners.

The goalkeeper has also looked ahead to the future and has plenty of optimism for the rest of the campaign.

“We always go out to win and we are going to do everything to win as many titles as possible,” he added. “We have a super good and super healthy team and I have no doubt that this will turn out well.

Barca are back in action on New Year’s Eve against Espanyol at the Camp Nou in La Liga.