Lewandowski explains the attraction of signing for Xavi’s Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has given a few Christmas interviews where he’s spoken about his decision to swap Bayern Munich for Barcelona.

The Poland international has been a big hit since moving to the Camp Nou from Germany and says he was motivated to move because he knew Barcelona would be a big challenge.

“I know I’ve won everything with Bayern, but for me to take a new step in my career, to move forward... to be part of Barça...” he said. “It’s not just for the club, but also on a personal level... It is a challenge. Winning, for it to be the best club again, with the best players, playing the best football... I wanted to be part of this moment and not only want to live the experience, but also contribute my quality, my resources.”

Lewandowski has signed a three-year deal, with the option for more season, and says he is confident he can play at the top level for the length of his contract.

“I know that I can be at this level for the next three years because I’ve been working like this for ten or fifteen years, to play as much as possible,” he added. “I don’t feel older than my team-mates, not because of an age issue. My physique is very good and there are different ways to feel it. Barça is a huge challenge and I wanted to be part of this new project.” Source | Sport

Lewandowski turned 34 in August but still remains one of Europe’s most feared strikers. He has scored 13 goals in 14 La Liga matches this season, leaving him five clear at the top of the Pichichi standings.