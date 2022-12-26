Frenkie de Jong expects Barcelona will try to sell him in January - report

The January transfer window is coming which will bring a host of rumors about players who could arrive at the Camp Nou and a lot of talk about potential exits.

One player whose name is likely to feature is Frenkie de Jong. The midfielder was linked with move all last summer but insisted he wanted to stay and refused to entertain a move away from the club.

Man Utd continue to be linked with the Dutchman, and The Athletic are reporting that De Jong expects the club could try to push him out again.

Here’s an interesting snippet from Dermot Corrigan’s report.

“Even if Manchester United were to come again and try for De Jong in January, they would have no more luck now than last summer,” he said.

“A source who knows the Dutchman — but asked not to be named to protect that relationship — said he expected Barca to make another push to sell him in January, even though De Jong remains as happy as ever in the Catalan capital and has no intention of leaving.”

We all know De Jong doesn’t want to leave, but we also know he’s really not happy with the way things went over the summer. The midfielder has already hit out at “lies” the club told about his contract.

President Joan Laporta has admitted Barca received offers for De Jong but has said publicly the club want to keep hold of the Dutchman. It’s a line no-one really believes though because we all know that selling De Jong could bring in a very healthy transfer fee.

Man Utd could spend in January to strengthen their squad, although it’s thought the priority may be a forward to replace the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.