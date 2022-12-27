Barcelona having ‘doubts’ about Raphinha - report

Raphinha is back at Barcelona after the World Cup and is facing a fairly critical time in the second half of the season after a slow start to life with the Catalans.

Relevo are reporting Barca are having “doubts” about the Brazilian and think he is not “fully meeting the expectations generated by his signing.”

Indeed Barca “expected him to have much more prominence” than he’s had so far in his career at the Camp Nou

Barcelona splashed out around €60 million to bring in the winger from Leeds United. He’s scored twice in La Liga and started just six games in the Spanish top flight.

Raphinha did start off fairly brightly but fizzled out at little and ended up being benched fairly regularly before the World Cup. He’s admitted to finding it difficult to adapt and made it clear he really wants to play on the right, rather than the left.

The report reckons Barca know they may have to make a big sale next summer and Raphinha is a possibility, particularly as he would have a market in the Premier League.

Of course there is plenty of time for Raphinha to turn his situation around, and he will be hoping to make an impact at the Camp Nou in 2023.

The forward doesn’t want to move and has asked for “more continuity and more confidence from the coaching staff” as well as a little patience...something that’s not always in abundance at Barca.