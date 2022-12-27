Dembélé rejoins the squad - FC Barcelona

Ousmane Dembélé has returned to FC Barcelona after helping France to second place at the World Cup and then enjoying a short Christmas break, which he cut slightly short to ensure he is properly prepared for the return of Liga action this weekend

Barça believe Moukoko will either renew with Dortmund or move to Camp Nou - SPORT

Youssofa Moukoko, a striker for Borussia Dortmund, is seen as a real market opportunity. The Blaugrana have advanced negotiations, but will not enter into any bidding war in January or over his salary.

Barça close to full strength vs. Espanyol with Dembele back training - SPORT

After reaching the World Cup final with France, Ousmane Dembélé has already returned to training under the orders of Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández.

The five Barcelona players with their futures at stake in January - SPORT

The next few weeks at Barcelona will be exciting and decisive in equal parts. The club are playing for their future in three competitions. While LaLiga will not be settled in the month of January, it will be key for Xavi's team to remain at the top. A bad run, with a rival of the reliability of Real Madrid on the chase, can be fatal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set their sights on a Barcelona target - SPORT

Pending making the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo official, Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr have set their sights, according to 'Footmercato', on another European footballer -- one that Barça have considered signing in 2023 as a free agent -- in the Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Barcelona close to Alejandro Balde renewal - Football España

Barcelona are closing in on an agreement to extend Alejandro Balde’s contract at the Camp Nou. La Blaugrana are set for a quiet January transfer window, as they continue to battle against financial uncertainty at the club, with contract renewals a priority. The club hierarchy have been in talks with Balde and his representatives in recent weeks following his rapid rise to first team prominence this season.

Barcelona determined to sell Memphis Depay in January - Football España

Barcelona remain committed to selling Memphis Depay in next month’s transfer window. La Blaugrana are working on a string of player sales at the Camp Nou as they look to balance an ongoing delicate financial situation in Catalonia. Dutch star Depay has been consistently linked with a move away from Barcelona, since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, and he admitted during the World Cup that a departure is on the table.

Aston Villa working on Philippe Coutinho exit a year on from Barcelona move - Football España

Philippe Coutinho’s struggles to recapture his former glory look set to continue in 2023. The Brazilian playmaker started off well at Barcelona for the first six months, before fading into another a mixture of injuries, loan moves and stodgy form for the rest of his time at Camp Nou. After moving to Barcelona for €135m in 2018, he would be sold to Aston Villa for just €20m four years later. A similar story has played out at Villa though, with Coutinho showing plenty of early promise under Steven Gerrard, before subsiding once more.

Barcelona to drop Frenkie de Jong demands in order to improve relationship - Football España

Barcelona are keen to improve relations with Frenkie de Jong, following the trickiest spell between player and club since the Dutchman arrived. After intense speculation that Barcelona were keen to sell him during the summer, de Jong publicly called out the club for the pressure put on him in the media before the World Cup.