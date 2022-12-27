Barcelona chief Alemany working on three deals for summer 2023 - report

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany is reportedly working on three deals for summer 2023, with a big focus on the free agent market.

Diario Sport are reporting that Alemany always knew January signings would be very difficult so has been looking to the future instead.

The club chief has apparently almost tied up deals for center-back Inigo Martinez and N’Golo Kante to strengthen the squad.

Both players are out of contract in the summer and so able to move on free transfers.

The third player who could arrive is Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko, who is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Moukoko is expected to attract interest from a host of clubs across Europe, but it’s thought that he would favor a move to the Camp Nou.

Interestingly, the report states that Barca will also make one major sale. There’s no names mentioned but apparently Alemany is already clear which player must be sacrificed.