Barcelona get Ronald Araujo boost ahead of Espanyol clash

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will be passed fit in time for Saturday’s La Liga restart against Espanyol at the Camp Nou.

Diario AS report that the Uruguay international will get the medical green light in time for the game after recovering from thigh surgery.

Araujo will be included in the matchday squad, although it’s not clear yet if he will start the game against Barca’s local rivals.

The defender’s recovery has attracted headlines and drawn concern from Barca, as he joined up with the Uruguay squad in Qatar for the World Cup ahead of schedule.

However, Araujo didn’t play a single minute at the tournament, and Uruguay’s early exit ended Barca’s fears he was being rushed back.

Araujo was given a few days off after coming back, with Barca reportedly concerned he was feeling the pressure of the situation, but has been training with the club since.

Xavi should therefore have a fully-fit squad to select from for the game against Espanyol, although he does have doubts over a few players.

Robert Lewandowski is, of course, unavailable due to suspension, while Ousmane Dembele has only just returned to training after the World Cup and Jules Kounde is not expected back until tomorrow.