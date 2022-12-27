Barcelona’s Eric Garcia says he seen Ansu Fati ‘with a different spark’

Eric Garcia has been talking about his good friend and Barcelona team-mate Ansu Fati and is hopeful the striker can get back to his best form in 2023.

Fati is expected to get a chance in the starting XI when La Liga resumes, as Robert Lewandowski is suspended, and Barca will be hoping he can grasp the opportunity.

The Barca youngster hasn’t played too much for club and country this season, but Eric thinks he saw signs during the World Cup that Fati is ready to shine.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the best Ansu, in the World Cup training sessions I saw him with a different spark,” he said. “These days too, it’s something special he has. I hope he can show it. We all know what he has. It’s not easy what he’s gone through with injuries, he needs his recovery process. He’s strong mentally and works a lot in the gym. He’ll get his reward.” Source | Gerard Romero

First up for Fati should be the derby on Saturday when Espanyol visit the Camp Nou. Fati will head into the match hoping to net for the first time since October.