New Barcelona 2022-23 fourth kit leaked

Barcelona may have already released three kits this season but there’s always room for one more it seems and it’s coming soon.

The always reliable Footy Headlines have a new update and report that Barca will release their new fourth kit for the current campaign in January.

It’s another Senyera inspired jersey which is predominantly yellow but features four red horizontal stripes across the chest.

The Barcelona badge features in the center of the shirt, while the Spotify logo is below and appears in a blue color. The cuffs of the sleeves are blaugrana.

Here’s a little look at the new outfit:

The new kit will take over from the current Senyera offering which was released in 2019 and was only set to be used in ‘big games’ but ended up being worn for the following three years.

What do you think of Barcelona’s latest kit offering? Love it? Hate it? Total meh? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!