Barcelona not interested in six-month Busquets deal - report

Sergio Busquets’s future keeps on making headlines with the latest update claiming Barcelona aren’t keen on a short-term deal.

There has been speculation recently that Barca could offer Busquets a six-month extension in the summer that would take him up until the end of the year.

Yet Mundo Deportivo reckon that neither Barca nor Busquets are keen on such a plan. Indeed the club think it would just disrupt plans for next season.

Busquets hasn’t yet told the club about his future plans, but Barca are said to be trying to convince him to stay on for another year.

Both Xavi and Joan Laporta have admitted they want the captain to continue, but it’s thought he’s tempted by a move to Major League Soccer.

Busquets has already confirmed his international retirement, the captain now just needs to decide what he wants to do with regards club football.